Missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell was born into family racked by chaos, violence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Evelyn Mae Boswell – the Tennessee toddler missing now for months – was born into chaos to a teen mom whose childhood had been marred by domestic violence, family upheaval and isolation, a Knox News investigation of court and public records shows.

Evelyn, a 15-month-old girl with wispy reddish-blonde hair and big blue eyes, remains nowhere to be found – despite almost two weeks of intense media coverage across the nation of her reported disappearance. Authorities say she hasn’t been seen since mid-December.

Evelyn’s mom, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, is now behind bars after an arrest warrant stated she refused to tell the truth about her baby’s whereabouts. She’s been spinning yarns – the sheriff's office called them "inaccuracies" – in television interviews, too.

Evelyn’s maternal grandmother, Angela Mae Boswell, was just released Friday from that same Sullivan County Jail, accused of fleeing town in a stolen car with a boyfriend after her ex-husband – Evelyn’s grandfather – reported the toddler missing Feb. 18.

And Evelyn’s grandfather, Tommy Boswell Sr., isn’t talking publicly – especially to journalists.

Background: Mom arrested, North Carolina pond searched: Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell still missing

Evelyn Boswell: Why did it take months to issue an Amber Alert for the missing Tennessee toddler?

“You’re all vultures,” he told the USA TODAY Network's Knox News this week in an encounter at the Boswell family compound in the tiny town of Blountville where Evelyn once lived.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has been working around the clock – with help from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI – to figure out where Evelyn is and, more importantly, whether she’s safe and alive.

Sullivan Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and Captain Andy Seabolt said Evelyn’s mother's story has changed multiple times. Cassidy's agency isn’t saying much else, though. Search warrants have been obtained, authorities have confirmed, but remain sealed. Cassidy has said the agency remains “hopeful” the toddler is alive but has quashed the idea of citizen searches.

Knox News has been sifting through court and public records this week to glean a portrait of the Boswell clan into which Evelyn was born.

A rocky start

Angela Boswell was just 16 when she gave birth to Tommy Boswell Sr.’s first son – Tommy Jr. – in 1993. A background check shows Tommy racked up an assault charge in Sullivan County a few months after the boy’s birth, but the specific details on the arrest are no longer available. A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report shows he was convicted of misdemeanor assault a year later in that case.

The couple, records show, eventually moved to Bulls Gap, Tennessee. In March 2001, Angela Boswell gave birth to the couple’s second child – Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother. Angela married Tommy Boswell Sr. a few months later.

By 2009, the couple was back in Sullivan County, settling the kids in a manufactured home atop a hill on a family-owned plot of land.

But there was little harmony inside those walls, court records show. In March of that year, Tommy Boswell Sr. told deputies his wife attacked him, stabbing his neck with an ink pen, and struggling with their then-14-year-old son, Tommy Jr., as he tried to rescue his dad.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation gives an update on the Amber Alert case of 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell. More

Months later, records show, an angry Tommy Boswell Sr., showed up at the home of his wife’s father, David Lynn Jones. Jones would later tell authorities Tommy Boswell Sr. accused his son of theft and had been drinking when he sped away in his Chevy Camaro.

“Less than three minutes later, Jones stated the power went off at his house,” a warrant stated.

Angela Boswell was with Jones and claimed her husband called her minutes later to say he’d crashed the Camaro and ran away. She initially told authorities she was driving but – under prodding by Jones – later insisted she lied to protect her husband, court records show.