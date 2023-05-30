Missing Tennessee woman Nikki Alcaraz spotted in California: authorities

A Tennessee woman who disappeared alongside her boyfriend earlier this month was spotted on an ATM camera in Northern California, according to authorities.

Nikki Alcaraz, 33, has been missing since May 6. She was on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, Tyler Stratton, who also has not been seen for three weeks.

On May 27, an ATM camera at a Walmart in Redding, Calif., appeared to capture Alcaraz, authorities told Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN on Monday.

Cheatham County, Tenn., district attorney Ray Crouch told the outlet Alcaraz had sold her phone for cash at an EcoATM kiosk.

Neither authorities nor family members have located Alcaraz in the ensuing days, and she remains missing.

Alcaraz and Stratton set out on a trip from Cheatham County to Southern California in early May to visit relatives, according to her family.

On May 4, they had a fight in Moriarty, N.M., about 30 miles east of Albuquerque on Interstate 40, police said. A witness saw Stratton punch Alcaraz in the face, and when officers arrived, she had a black eye while Stratton was bleeding from his nose and mouth.

Cops separated the couple, but neither Stratton nor Alcaraz wanted to press charges. A family friend met with Alcaraz in Moriarty on May 6, but Alcaraz insisted on staying and finding Stratton, so the pal left without her, according to relatives.

Alcaraz texted her sister, Toni, on May 8, but she has not been heard from since. Her car, a black 2013 Jeep Wrangler, was last spotted May 9 by a license plate camera in Flagstaff, Ariz.

Redding, Calif. authorities believe Alcaraz was seen at the Walmart, sits about 530 miles north of Alcaraz and Stratton’s reported destination of Orange County.