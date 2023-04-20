Missing Texas 6-year-old’s grandmother speaks out about her daughter, search for Noel

North Texas police plan to continue the nearly month-long search for missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez — now considered a death investigation — at new locations this weekend.

Noel hasn’t been seen by his extended family since November but wasn’t reported missing until March. After a saga in which Everman police said his mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, lied to them about the boy’s whereabouts and then fled the country with Noel’s stepfather and six of her other children, American authorities are working with the Indian government to have Rodriguez-Singh and her husband, Arshdeep Singh, extradited back to Texas.

It’s something Noel’s grandmother wants to happen now, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

“I’ve felt so much sadness… too much. I start to cry,” Rodriguez-Singh’s mother, who did not want to be identified by name, told WFAA in Spanish.

What she wants now is answers.

Noel’s grandmother told WFAA she wants Rodriguez-Singh to come back to the U.S. and tell her where her grandson is. She agrees with the police conclusion that he is dead.

“I want her brought back so she can tell us where Noel is,” Rodriguez-Singh’s mother said. “Where is he? What was the reason? He was a boy who didn’t deserve the bad fortune she gave him. He was an innocent child. Poor boy.”

Police in Everman, Texas, are searching for any leads to help them find 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who hasn’t been seen since November and is presumed dead. Police said at a news conference on Sunday, March 26, that Noel’s mother left the country with her husband and six other children.

She told WFAA that Rodriguez-Singh would often call Noel names, abuse him and complain about his developmental and physical disabilities. She often said he was evil or demon possessed and believed he would harm her newborn twins. The grandmother said she is raising Rodriguez-Singh’s three oldest children and that she offered to take Noel but his mother wouldn’t give him up.

Noel was last confirmed to have been seen in the weeks after his mother gave birth to twin daughters in October.

Police said on April 6 that evidence forced them to transition their investigation from a search for an endangered missing child to a death investigation.

Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said that according to police interviews with witnesses, Noel was abused and deprived of food and water by his mother, who told people she thought Noel was evil.

Story continues

Noel’s grandmother doesn’t care what the reason is that her grandson is missing. She just wants to know where he is.

“I want Noel found, whether he’s dead or alive,” she told WFAA. “She needs to confess where that little angel is. That was his name, Noel Angel.”

After previous searches near the family’s home and nearby woods, Everman police have said that they and partners including the FBI have been poring over data to pinpoint new locations where investigators will conduct searches for Noel’s remains later this week.