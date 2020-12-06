Missing Texas man found dead of suspected mountain lion attack

Doha Madani

The body of a Texas man was found after what authorities believe was a deadly mountain lion attack.

Christopher Allen Whiteley, 28, was reported missing on Thursday after last being seen early Wednesday morning in Lipan, Texas, the Hood County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. Whiteley’s body was found in a nearby wooded area after a search.

A preliminary report from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office found Whiteley likely died of a wild animal attack.

The Hood County Sheriff’s Office said it was working on locating the mountain lion suspected of killing Whiteley. Deputies are working with the Texas Game Wardens and a governmental trapper with the United States Department of Agriculture.

Authorities asked residents in the area to be cautious and keep animals indoors at night until the animal responsible for Whiteley’s death is found.

“The safety of Hood County Citizens are my priority one, but please don’t interfere with the process of locating the animal and stay clear of the area being actively worked by officials,” Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds said.

There have been no confirmed mountain sightings in Hood County prior to Whiteley’s death, according to NBC Dallas.

