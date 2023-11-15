Missing Texas Woman’s Remains Found in Boyfriend’s Fridge

The body of a Texas woman who had been missing for months was discovered Sunday morning inside her boyfriend’s refrigerator, according to authorities. Heather Louise Schwab, 35, of McKinney, had been reported missing by her mother, Tammra Schwab, in June. Tammra told police that her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Chad Christopher Stevens, 42, according to a federal complaint. The affidavit says police did not have any leads in the case until Tammra contacted authorities on Nov. 3 saying Steven’s ex-wife had heard that Stevens had killed Heather and buried her in the garden. After obtaining a search warrant, McKinney Police searched Stevens home and found a fridge wrapped in “copious” amounts of plastic wrap in the kitchen. Inside, they found Heather Schwab. Stevens allegedly admitted that she died at his home in July 2022 and claimed he put her in the fridge because he didn’t know what to do. Stevens is charged with tampering with evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse.

