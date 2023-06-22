Missing Titanic submersible live updates: Has oxygen run out? Urgent search continues

Two more remotely operated underwater vehicles are searching the sea floor for the missing Titanic tourist submersible, the Coast Guard said early Thursday, the estimated deadline for when the five passengers may have run out of oxygen in the small vessel.

"The Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic has deployed an ROV that has reached the sea floor and began its search for the missing sub," the U.S. Coast Guard wrote on Twitter. "The French vessel L'Atalante has just deployed their ROV."

The accelerating search efforts come as an updated prediction by the Coast Guard said the Titan submersible was likely to run out of oxygen roughly around 7 a.m. ET Thursday. It initially had 96 hours of oxygen for a crew of five. Experts have noted that the estimates are imprecise.

"People's will to live really needs to be accounted for as well, so we’re continuing to search and proceed with rescue efforts by bringing this new capability online this morning," Rear Adm. John Mauger of the U.S. Coast Guard told the TODAY show early Thursday.

The ROVs on site are able to attach rescue lines, and personnel with deep-sea medical expertise are moving onto the scene, he said. Teams worked through the night, he said.

"We're going to continue searching throughout the day," Mauger said.

The 22-foot vessel was on a dive to the site of the Titanic when it lost contact with its support ship Sunday. On board are the CEO of OceanGate, a British explorer, a father and son from a prominent Pakistani business family, a French Titanic expert and the CEO of OceanGate, the Washington state-based company that operates the vessel.

Deep ocean salvage system arrives for search

The U.S. Navy said Wednesday afternoon that a special deep-water salvage system capable of hoisting up to 60,000 pounds had reached St. John’s, Canada, and could be used to lift the Titan to the surface, though it may not be ready for another 24 hours. The Titan weighs 20,000 pounds.

Underwater noises heard for two days

Aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area on Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting officials to redirect rescue efforts, said Capt. Jamie Frederick, the First Coast Guard District response coordinator, in a news conference Wednesday. Navy acoustic analysts were studying the sounds, he said.

"We don't know what they are," Frederick said. "The good news is, we’re searching in the area where the noises were detected."

The search net covers a surface area roughly two times the size of Connecticut and 2.5 miles deep, he said.

Who is on the passenger list of the missing submersible?

These are the passengers on the missing submersible:

Stockton Rush, 61, CEO of OceanGate, who co-founded the company in 2009.

Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 73, a French maritime explorer and director of the Underwater Research Program at Premier Exhibitions, RMS Titanic Inc., the only company with exclusive rights to recover the artifacts from the Titanic wreck.

Hamish Harding, 58, a British explorer, private jet dealer and chairman of Action Aviation, a global sales company in business aviation.

Shahzada Dawood, 48, a member of one of Pakistan’s most prominent families.

Suleman Dawood, son of Shahzada Dawood.

— Isabelle Butera, USA TODAY

Who pays the cost for Coast Guard rescues?

The cost of the search and rescue mission is likely in the millions of dollars — and will fall to taxpayers, said Chris Boyer, the executive director of the National Association for Search and Rescue, a non-profit education, training and advocacy group.

He said the Coast Guard doesn’t charge people for search and rescue. "That’s their job," he said, noting fear of costs could deter people from seeking life-saving help.

While some adventure expeditions require patrons to take out insurance policies, few would come close to covering likely the costs of the current rescue mission, he said. High-risk adventures have long fueled complex debates about risk and rescue, he said.

"I think it's going to become a larger issue for us. Because it's not just under the water. We now have private spaceships flying private astronauts into space," he said. "What happens when that private spaceship can't come back home?"

— Chris Kenning, USA TODAY

