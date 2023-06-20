Tourists who board missing Titanic submersible are made to sign 'death waiver'

The OceanGate submersible Titan has gone missing while on a voyage to the shipwreck of the Titanic. (Alamy)

Tourists who go on board the submersible that has gone missing on a voyage to the shipwreck of the Titanic must sign a waiver that mentions death multiple times, it has emerged.

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, was reported missing on Sunday evening in the mid-Atlantic about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, Canada.

The five people on board the submersible may have as little as 57 hours' worth of emergency oxygen left as of midday on Tuesday, officials said.

They include British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, and UK-based Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son, Suleman, 19.

French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who works for OceanGate, is also thought to be on board, as is OceanGate founder and chief executive Stockton Rush.

The firm charges $250,000 (£195,000) for an eight-day trip that includes a dive to the wreck of the Titanic.

But those who pay for the trip must also sign a waiver that clearly illustrates the risks involved.

New York-based writer Mike Reiss, who has worked on TV shows such as The Simpsons, went on the Titan last year.

Writer Mike Reiss said he had to sign a waiver that mentioned "death" multiple times before boarding the Titan submersible.

He told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday about the waiver he had to sign before getting on board the submersible.

"You sign a massive waiver that lists one way after another that you could die on the trip," he said.

"They mention death three times on page one and so it's never far from your mind. You try to put it out.

"As I was getting on to the sub my thought was this could be the end.

"So nobody who's in this situation was caught off guard. You all know what you're getting into.

The Titan submersible has no seats inside.

"It is really exploration. It is not a vacation. It's not thrill-seeking, it's not sky diving. These are explorers and travellers who want to see something."

In a report on the Titan submersible by CBS last November, widely shared on social media since it went missing, journalist David Pogue read out part of the waiver.

He said it stated: "This experimental vessel has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body, and could result in physical injury, emotional trauma, or death."

A number of news reports about the Titan in the past year show just how cramped it is on the inside.

The vessel has no seats and is operated by a "PlayStation" style controller.

Tourists must sign a waiver before getting on board the Titan submersible.

It also emerged that the submersible is locked with bolts from the outside, so there is no way for those on board to escape without assistance.

Reiss said he made one dive to the Titanic shipwreck and two more off the coast of New York.

“I’m not optimistic just because I know the logistics of it," he said.

"And I know really again, how vast the ocean is, and how very tiny the craft is.

“So the idea is, if it’s down at the bottom, I don’t know how anyone’s going to be able to access it, much less bring it back up."

The search and rescue operation, involving military aircraft 900 miles east of Cape Cod, continued on Tuesday.

The US Coast Guard said the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince and 106 Rescue wing will continue to conduct surface searches alongside two US C-130 flights.

