Missing toddler found dead in local Dumpster

John D. Taylor, Wyoming Tribune-Eagle, Cheyenne

Feb. 20—CHEYENNE — Following a missing child search that began early Friday afternoon, Cheyenne Police discovered the body of 2-year-old Athian Rivera in a Dumpster in the 400 block of Desmet Drive.

The search for Rivera — which involved multiple law enforcement agencies, as well as two local fire departments — began following a report of the child being missing at about 1 p.m. Friday. Rivera was last seen in the 500 block of Desmet Drive, about noon, wearing an unknown colored short-sleeved shirt and black sweatpants.

CPD, along with members of the Laramie County Sheriff's Department, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Laramie County Fire District 2 were involved in the search, according to information shared by CPD Public Information Officer Alexandra Farkas at a news conference about the incident late Friday afternoon.

Farkas said a reverse 911 call was sent out to locate the child within half a mile of his last known location; social media was used to try to find Rivera; and the child's name was included in a national missing children database.

A K-9 unit was also involved in the search for Rivera, Farkas said.

The search ended when Rivera's body was found in the Dumpster.

"This is an active investigation," Farkas said, noting that she would not be taking additional questions from reporters. "There is no danger to the public."

Any additional information about the investigation would be released on CPD's Facebook page, Farkas said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact CPD's dispatch center at 307-637-6525.

John D. Taylor is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's assistant managing editor. Email: jtaylor@wyomingnews.com.

