Missing toddler walked away from home, hasn’t been seen since, Michigan sheriff says

A 3-year-old boy walked away from his home and is still missing after an overnight search, authorities in Michigan said.

The autistic and nonverbal toddler was reported missing shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, in Watertown Township, according to a news release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Specialized units began searching for the child, authorities said, and the search continued through the night.

He had still not been found as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, according to an update shared on Facebook.

Authorities said the toddler is described as “a climber,” so he may be in a tree or on an “elevated structure.” Those in the area are asked to check their homes, buildings and security cameras.

The sheriff’s office said it would provide updates as they are available.

Watertown Township is about 10 miles northwest of Lansing.

8-year-old dies after climbing from window onto roof of moving car, Virginia cops say

Missing 2-year-old is found safe asleep on pet dog as another stood watch, MI cops say

2-year-old was in car when it was stolen, Georgia cops say. Family’s iPad saved her