Missing Tumwater woman found 3 days later in Centralia

A Tumwater woman who went missing Oct. 21 was found days later in Centralia, according to police.

Roberta A. Hartnell, 68, was reported missing about 4 p.m. Oct. 21 in the area of her adult family home in Tumwater near Buttercup Street.

Police at the time suspected that her son had taken her to the Centralia area, and that’s exactly where they found her.

Centralia police found the woman on the evening of Oct. 24, Tumwater police Lt. Jen Kolb said.

The woman has decided to live with her son instead of at the adult family home, Kolb said.