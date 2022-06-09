UPDATE: Missing Tupelo girl found

Jun. 8—Tupelo police reported that the missing 9-year-old girl was located around 7 p.m. in east Tupelo.

Original story:

Police looking for missing Tupelo girl

TUPELO —Tupelo police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 9-year-old girl.

Shalisia Fountain has been missing from the Canal and East Main Street area since around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. She was last seen wearing a tan jumpsuit with stripes. She is approximately 4 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Lee County 911.

