Missing Twinsburg teen seen leaving Atlanta airport Saturday with unidentified male

The FBI has joined a Twinsburg family's search for their 17-year-old daughter who went missing Tuesday morning and was last seen at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta with an unidentified male.

The Atlanta FBI held a news conference Saturday afternoon seeking information on the whereabouts of Emma Linek, who sometimes goes by Zari or Zarina Holmes.

Eleanor Linek, the teen's mom, told Beacon Journal news partner News 5 Cleveland that they took her to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and watched her go through security to her gate for a flight to Boston, where she attends a therapeutic boarding school.

“We don’t know what happened, if she got something to eat or what, but she missed her plane,” Linek told the news station.

So the airline got Emma on another flight to Boston, which had a connecting flight in Atlanta. The teen, who was traveling alone, landed in Atlanta but never boarded the plane to Boston, her mom said.

"Her bags made it to Boston, but she did not," the FBI confirmed at the news conference Saturday.

“She was seen wandering through the airport and at times appeared lost,” the FBI said, citing footage from cameras. “We have evidence that later that morning, at approximately 10 a.m., she left the north daily parking lot at Hartsville with a man. Emma has not been seen since.”

Emma Linek's parents are worried she doesn't have her medication

Emma’s dad has gone to Atlanta to look for her.

“One of our concerns is that she’s on medication and she does not have her medication with her," Eleanor Linek told told News 5 Cleveland. “I’m just worried that she’s not on her medication, and we just want her to come home.”

Linek said her daughter does not have a cellphone with her.

“I look through (social media) feeds, sometimes, on my phone and you see missing children and you think, ‘Oh my God, I can’t imagine what their family is going through,’ and here we are,” she told News 5. “We need to get the word out there to try and find our daughter.”

She asked that people continue to spread the word and continue praying for Emma's safe return.

“I just don’t know where she is besides in Atlanta, and that’s a pretty big city. We just want her to come home. We love her,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Twinsburg Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-963-6220 or the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI.

