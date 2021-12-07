Missing Unadilla man's body was burned, hidden in Chenango County, murder indictment says

A Unadilla man was allegedly killed in early September 2019, his body burned in a fire pit in Chenango County and his remains concealed for about two years. For all that time, his disappearance had been labeled a missing persons case.

But on Thursday, the grisly circumstances surrounding the homicide of 44-year-old Jesse L. Donlin were laid bare in a Chenango County Court indictment charging William D. Sabines Jr., 36, with murder and other crimes. Sabines was arrested by New York State Police and the charges became public after the indictment was unsealed.

Sabines is accused of burning Donlin's body in a fire pit on his property sometime during the first two weeks of September 2019, according to the indictment. Then, he allegedly dumped the remains in a well on state forest land in McDonough, Chenango County.

The indictment says Sabines allegedly acted in concert with other people in the burning and concealment of Donlin's remains, though no further arrests in the case have been announced. The indictment doesn't indicate who else was allegedly involved.

Sabines is also accused of acting in concert with other people to intentionally prevent discovery of Donlin's Honda Accord by placing it on a seasonal road in the Town of McDonough, according to the indictment.

The indictment charges Sabines with felony counts of second-degree murder, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Sabines Sabines was sent to the Chenango County jail after his arrest, with bail set at $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond, to await his next court appearance.

If convicted of the murder charge, he could face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Investigators have not release a suspected motive in the homicide, nor have they disclosed how Donlin was believed to have been killed. The indictment, a copy of which was obtained Monday by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin/pressconnects, accuses Sabines of intentionally causing Donlin's death.

Investigators also haven't specified what led them to charge Sabines in connection with Donlin's death.

"The investigation ultimately led to the discovery that Sabines is responsible for the death of Donlin," state police said in a statement late Friday, adding numerous tips had been followed.

When state police announced in October 2019 they were looking into Donlin's disappearance, they said he had last been seen in the Oxford area in Chenango County but hadn't been heard from since. Initially, troopers had been working to check on his welfare.

