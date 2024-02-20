MISSING: Underage girl out of Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A girl under the age of 18 is missing out of Iron County, according to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

Nancy Dismore is missing, authorities said, and considered a runaway juvenile.

She is reportedly around 5’11” tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She last seen wearing all black with a grey sweatshirt, according to ICSO.

Nancy Dinsmore (Courtesy of Iron County Sheriff’s Office)

“If you happen to come across Nancy Dinsmore, a runaway juvenile, please don’t hesitate to contact your local law enforcement,” a post from ICSO states. “Let’s help bring her back home safely.”

Karen Crawford, 43, has also recently been confirmed to be missing by the Tooele City Police Department. Her last reported known location was somewhere in Murray, near South State Street and I-215.

If you spot a missing person, please contact police immediately.

No further information is available at this time.

