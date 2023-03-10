Missing Union County woman found dead in Nantahala Forest

The Tanasee Ridge property, recently purchased by SAHC, encompasses 109 acres along the ridge that forms the Jackson-Transylvania county border. It is surrounded on three sides by Nantahala National Forest.

Law enforcement in Jackson and Union Counties are investigating after a Monroe woman was found dead in the Nantahala Forest in Jackson County sometime in March.

Alison Thomas, 37, was last seen on Feb. 13 on Flint Ridge Road in northeastern Union County, according to a news release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office that was posted to Facebook. Deputies, detectives and crime scene detectives began investigating her disappearance on Feb. 17, the day it was reported, according to the release.

Thomas’ death is believed to be a homicide, according to the release, which added that it is “considered to be an isolated event.”

On March 10, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Patrick McCoy confirmed via email that Thomas was found in the Nantahala Forest.

He did not immediately respond to questions about where in the forest Thomas was found, nor to questions about whether any suspects or persons of interest had been identified.

A Union County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson could not immediately be reached.

“This investigation is now being classified as a homicide and UCSO detectives are working closely with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to identify and apprehend the person/persons responsible for the death of Ms. Thomas,” the Union County Sheriff’s Office said in its March 9 release.

Both agencies are asking for tips.

“As a reminder, anyone providing information that leads to an arrest in this homicide investigation may be eligible for up to a $5,000.00 reward and may remain anonymous,” the news release said.

To contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office:

Call the main office at 704-283-3789.

Call Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

Download the free UCSO smartphone application and submit your tips through the app.

To contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office:

Call the criminal investigations division at 828-586-4480.

