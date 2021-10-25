Missing United Airlines executive found dead in forest near Chicago

The body of a United Airlines executive who has been missing for more than a year was found in a forest preserve near Chicago.

DuPage County Coroner Richard Jorgensen said in a statement that he heard reports of a deceased person found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve on Friday. Contractors in the preserve found the body hanging by a belt from an uprooted tree in an area that local police had repeatedly searched. The coroner's office was able to affirm the body's identity by the end of the day.

Dental records and a thorough examination of the body "positively identified him as Jacob Cefolia, 50/yo from Elmhurst," the coroner said.

The executive had been reported missing on Aug. 8, 2020, prompting a sizable manhunt. While his vehicle was found parked near Waterfall Glen, the search was unsuccessful.

Officials also report that Cefolia's wallet, driver's license, and backpack were located at the scene. There is no evidence of foul play, DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said. However, an investigation is still underway.

Cefolia had worked at United since 2007, according to a United spokesperson. He was later promoted to senior vice president of worldwide sales in 2018.

