Missing Utah woman found living in tent after disappearing from campsite in November

Stephen Sorace
·2 min read

A Utah woman who went missing near a trailhead in November has been found alive in a tent more than five months after she disappeared in the area, authorities said.

The 47-year-old woman, whose name was withheld, was first reported missing on Nov. 25, 2020, in the Diamond Fork area of Spanish Fork Canyon after a U.S. Forest Service official found an abandoned car in a campground parking lot, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Monday.

MISSING CALIFORNIA HIKER FOUND SAFE AFTER PUBLIC HELPS RESCUERS TRACE LOCATION OF PHOTO HE SENT FRIEND

Officials wanted to notify the woman about the seasonal canyon closures but found no sign of her. They found camping equipment and information that helped identify the missing woman.

Search crews responded and combed the area on foot and by air but still could not locate the woman.

Deputies impounded the car and took the camping equipment, believing they were abandoned.

Investigators worked over the next several months trying to contact those who might know the woman to learn her possible whereabouts. While attempts to contact her family were unsuccessful, detectives spoke to her coworkers and learned that she might struggle with mental health.

The woman’s whereabouts remained unknown until Sunday when a USCO sergeant returned to the area of Diamond Fork with members of a nonprofit aerial search group to continue looking for signs of the missing woman, the sheriff’s office said.

But the drone being used to search for evidence crashed during its first pass of the area, forcing the sergeant and drone pilot to set off on foot to retrieve it. As the pair walked into the hills, they spotted what appeared to be an abandoned tent.

Shortly after finding the tent, the missing woman emerged from inside, the USCO said.

The woman "had lost a significant amount of weight and was weak," according to the sheriff’s office. "But she was apparently also resourceful."

While she had a small amount of food with her, the woman told officials that she foraged for grass and moss and used the nearby river as a water supply.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And we now believe she knowingly chose to remain in the area over the months since November 2020," the release said.

Officials said the woman was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation and resources were made available to her should she choose to use them.

"But we want to be clear that while many people might choose to not live in the circumstances and conditions this woman did, she did nothing against the law," the sheriff’s office said. "And in the future she might choose to return to the same area."

Recommended Stories

  • Argentina Supreme Court overrules presidential decree on school closures

    Argentina's Supreme Court overruled President Alberto Fernandez's decree to close Buenos Aires schools amid a surge in coronavirus cases, siding with the city government who had sought to keep kids in class. The Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday said April's presidential decree constituted a violation of the legally-enshrined autonomy of the city of Buenos Aires, which it ruled was the authority in charge of deciding if schools should close. However, the city government in Buenos Aires mounted a legal challenge with the Supreme Court.

  • Sheriff Deputies Find Missing 95-Year-Old Woman Two Miles From Florida Home

    Two Walton County Sheriff’s deputies found a missing 95-year-old woman on May 2 in a heavily wooded area two miles from her home in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and brought her to safety.The sheriff’s office said Julia Goodman went missing from her home early on Sunday, shortly after hanging out her laundry.Deputies Yost and Webster located a trail camera close to where she disappeared and used it to locate Goodman.Deputy Yost said he heard Goodman in a heavily wooded area “crawling on her hands and knees”, as darkness and rain began to fall.Both deputies said they then comforted Goodman, brought her blankets, and called emergency services. Credit: Walton County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Pregnant Elizabeth Holmes appears in court for first time in a year

    A pregnant Elizabeth Holmes appeared in court for the first time in more than a year as part of the pre-trial proceedings regarding her indictment for fraud. Ms Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani are facing charges relating to their roles in the Theranos scandal — a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud investors, and a separate scheme to defraud doctors and patients. In March, Ms Holmes’ trial was postponed by six weeks due to her surprise pregnancy announcement.

  • DNA Test in 1993 Arkansas Killing Reveals Genetic Material of Someone Other Than the Black Man Who Was Executed for the Crime

    So many horrific things happen in America’s courts that’s it’s amazing so many people believe we have a fair, just and totally not racist legal system. We’ve seen countless stories about Black men serving time for decades only to be found innocent years later. In Arkansas, DNA testing has revealed genetic material of an “unknown male” instead of the Black man who was executed for a 1993 murder.

  • Last day is here for a first dose of Pfizer at MDC North. What to know if you want a shot

    First-dose Pfizer shots are ending at Miami Dade College North Campus.

  • NYPD officer hit, killed on highway lived 'American dream'

    A New York City police officer killed by a suspected drunken driver was hailed Tuesday at his funeral as a humble public servant, a doting father and a “perfect picture of the American dream.” Anastasios Tsakos, a 14-year veteran of the police department, was struck and killed last week while assisting officers at the scene of an earlier crash on the Long Island Expressway in Queens. “It does not make sense how someone could live his life right in every way and be taken from us so horribly, but his heroism uplifts us,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told mourners at a Long Island church.

  • Pennsylvania man arrested for shooting his dog and then grilling it over a fire

    Authorities say man was ‘incredibly intoxicated’

  • ‘Aggressive’ coyote poses danger to hikers at Mississippi national park, officials say

    Visitors are urged to avoid the area.

  • Experts give Chiefs good marks for 2021 NFL draft class

    The experts like what the Chiefs did in the 2021 NFL draft, but some have a few reservations.

  • Power company worker siphoned $1.6 million in customer checks, Virginia officials say

    The longtime employee is accused of spending the money on personal expenses — including his country club dues.

  • Budweiser looking for a dog to feature on its holiday can. Here’s how to submit yours

    Calling all dogs!

  • Why boomer divorces — like Bill and Melinda Gates — are soaring

    Which is why the surprising split of Bill and Melinda Gates will fuel–as the 2019 divorce of Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos (now Scott) did–business, celebrity and gossip coverage for weeks to come. Bill and Melinda Gates are 65 and 56. Bezos is 57, but at 51, his ex MacKenzie is a member of Generation X.

  • Pounds of cocaine found stuffed within shoes inside Georgia airport luggage, feds say

    Three pounds of cocaine were found in the shoes, according to officials.

  • Republicans ask why White House removed climate scientist

    Two House Republicans are asking the White House for documents to explain why a scientist appointed by the Trump administration was removed from her post overseeing a government-wide report on climate change. Betsy Weatherhead, a career scientist named in November to lead the sweeping National Climate Assessment, was reassigned last month to the U.S. Geological Survey, an Interior Department agency. The White House declined to say why Weatherhead, a longtime University of Colorado climate scientist who also has worked in the private sector, was removed from her post.

  • ‘The Columnist’ Review: A Brittle and Brutal Feminist Thriller, but Without the Bite

    Ivo van Aart's dark Dutch comedy predates Emerald Fennell's "Promising Young Woman," but this feature makes a fine, if lesser, companion.

  • Channel Audrey Hepburn With This Beauty Breakdown of Her Signature Glam

    Celebrate Audrey Hepburn's birthday with a little bit of glitz and glamour. Keep on reading to find out how to achieve her effortless beauty, which has stood the test of time.

  • Jet suit innovation tested on Royal Marines

    A video handout out from Gravity Industries showed a Maritime Boarding Operation exercise where a fast rib boat is coming alongside a moving high sided ship, and hooking a caving ladder to permit assaulting personnel access.Without the jet suit, the only alternative is using a helicopter and fast roping one at a time. Both methods are slow and vulnerable.But a Royal Marine wearing the jet suit flies over the boats and lands on the ship, ahead of everyone else."The vision with the Jet Suit is to provide extremely rapid access to any part of the target vessel, instantly freeing up hands to bear a weapon, and even retaining the capability to relocate on target or self-exfiltrate," the company said in a news release."This is increasingly seen as a revolution in tactical capability for many special forces and has much broader application beyond Maritime boarding."The jet suit has previously been tested by paramedics in England's remote, rugged Lake District region to get them to people in danger or distress in a fraction of the time it would take to travel by car or on foot.

  • Principal accused of groping student’s parent during meeting, Louisiana cops say

    The principal has called the claims “absolutely false.”

  • At Tehran garage, Iranian woman polishes cars and her dreams

    In the rural, tribal village of Agh Mazar near Iran’s northeastern border with Turkmenistan, girls get married after hitting puberty and devote their lives to raising children. “I have sort of broken taboos,” Roohani said at the garage, where she carefully coats cars with attention-getting gleams and scrapes sludge from their engines.

  • Confusing photo of Bidens meeting Carters baffles social media: ‘It looks fake, but it’s 100 per cent real’

    ‘I’ve been staring at this photo for three hours’