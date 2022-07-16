Missing Vintondale woman found safe, state police say

Jul. 16—A missing Vintondale woman, Nicole Yerty, was found at 12:30 p.m. Friday in southern Indiana County, authorities said.

The 18-year-old, who was listed as endangered, went missing around 8:30 p.m. Thursday while walking on Rexis Road in Vintondale Borough.

State police began a search that lasted overnight and included assistance from members of the Pennsylvania State Police aviation patrol unit, state police Troop A, Indiana, tracking dogs and local volunteer fire department personnel.

First responders continued looking for Yerty on Friday morning, and the efforts ended after more than 12 hours when she was found safe.

Authorities said she was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center to be evaluated.

State police thanked members of the public and assisting agencies for their help in finding the local woman.

Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.