Missing Virginia Beach woman found dead in Norfolk; man charged

A homicide victim found in Norfolk has been identified as a missing Virginia Beach woman, police said, and a man has been charged in her death.

Norfolk police responded to a call to assist another law enforcement agency on the 1000 block of Galt Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night when they found Marie D. Covington, 40, unresponsive. The Virginia Beach woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, police charged Gary Morton, 43, with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in her death.

Morton is being held without bond at the Chesapeake City jail.

Police have not released details about a potential motive.

