Missing Virginia child located in East Stroudsburg, woman arrested for abduction

A Virginia child was located and her abductor arrested in East Stroudsburg, the United States Marshals Service confirmed Thursday.

Acting United States Marshal William Pugh announced the child's recovery, along with the arrest of her non-custodial mother, early Thursday evening. According to the United States Department of Justice, an arrest warrant was issued for Amber-Lynn Romero for violation of a court order related to the custody of her child, which also declared the seven-year-old missing, on Oct. 14, 2022 in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

On Oct. 26, the the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the U.S. Marhals Service Fugitive Task Force following unsuccessful attempts to locate Romero.

At that time, authorities believed the pair could have been in the New York or New Jersey area.

Around 1 p.m. on Nov. 3, Romero and the child were located on the 1700 block of Little Creek Court in East Stroudsburg based on information developed by the Marshals' Task Force.

Romero was apprehended and remanded to the Monroe County Correctional Facility to await arraignment, and the child was turned over to Monroe County Children and Youth Services to coordinate her return to proper custody in accordance with the order issued in Virginia.

The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 22 state, county, and local police agencies, including the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, the Kingston Police Department, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, and the Scranton Police Department — all of whom participated in the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Missing child found with mother in East Stroudsburg, mother arrested