Missing Virginia couple likely killed, bodies tossed overboard by escaped prisoners

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — Escaped prisoners likely tossed the bodies of Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel into the Caribbean Sea after they seized the couple’s boat – that’s the belief of the Royal Grenada Police Force, according to a news conference Monday.

However, investigators stopped short of saying for certain the husband and wife, who used to live in Falls Church, Va., are dead.

“It is upsetting,” said Nick Buro and his brother, Bryan Hendry, who are in Grenada to find out what happened to their parents.

Virginia man kidnapped, beaten, bound at gunpoint in DC

The couple vanished on Feb. 18, after they were last seen in their skiff.

Police in nearby St. Vincent recovered the couple’s catamaran, Simplicity, three days later, abandoned. Investigators believe three prisoners seized the boat on Feb. 19, one day after they escaped Grenada Police custody. St. Vincent Police captured the men the same day they found the catamaran.

“When you really go out of your way to be cautious and to make sure that you are doing your best to enjoy yourself, but also just keep that safety in mind and then have that safety stripped away,” Buro said.

Simplicity served as the couple’s home for the last 12 years, after they moved from Virginia.

“They fell more in love, they decided that it made sense for Kathy to retire and for Ralph to continue doing his financial advising that he did for a profession. And it could all be done in a boat,” said Buro.

Auction house in Calvert County discovers over $60K in old Folgers coffee can

The couple, who have been married for 27 years, was in the Caribbean for winter sailing.

“Every time we spoke, they loved talking about how they were immersing themselves and the culture of whatever area they were, and always spoke so fondly of the uniqueness of what they were able to do,” Hendry said.

The brothers say they received a text message from their parents the day before they disappeared.

Investigators have not declared the couple dead, and neither have the brothers. But, it’s not easy.

“[We’re] extremely devastated with the potential that we’re facing and really just hoping for the best here,” said Hendry.

He and his brother have vowed to stay in Grenada until they find out what happened to their parents.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.