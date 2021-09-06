Missing Virginia woman found dead in Glacier National Park

A 34-year-old Virginia woman who was reported missing Wednesday was found dead Sunday in a “steep and rocky area” in Montana’s Glacier National Park.

Jennifer Coleman, who grew up near Richmond but was on vacation in Montana, was last heard from last Monday by text message. When she failed to pick up her dogs from the boarding facility on Tuesday, her family reported her missing.

Her car was found in the Logan Pass parking lot Wednesday, launching a search of more than 50 people inside the park.

On Sunday, her remains were found near the Continental Divide, but bad weather conditions prevented search and rescue teams from getting to the body.

“Jennifer Coleman had a bubbly personality. She was one who could light up a room just by walking in,” The AWARE Foundation, a Roanoke-based nonprofit that helps families with missing loved ones, said in a statement. Coleman’s parents serve on the board of AWARE.

“Even though our world is a little darker without her, Jenn’s spirit now makes heaven a little brighter. You will be missed & we will see you again one day.”

Officials credited parkgoers with calling in to the tipline.

“Although the end result was not the one searchers hoped for, public tips were key to a faster resolution of the search,” park officials said in a statement.

The cause of death is still under investigation.