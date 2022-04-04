UPDATE: Missing, vulnerable Londonderry woman found safe

Apr. 4—UPDATE: Authorities announced at 12:30 p.m. that Youngren was located and is safe.

LONDONDERRY — Police are searching for an 82-year-old Londonderry woman with Alzheimer's disease who wandered from her home sometime overnight or early Monday.

Wanda Youngren is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 114 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she may be wearing a dark-colored sweater with flowers.

Londonderry police issued a statement saying Youngren was last seen Sunday at about 11 p.m. on Quarry Road.

Anyone who lives in that area and has home surveillance equipment is asked to review it for any signs of the woman.

Information should be reported to Londonderry police at 603-432-1118.