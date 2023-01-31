Missing Washtenaw County girl found dead outside her school

WASHTENAW COUNTY - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office this week said that a 15-year-old girl who had been missing since Friday was found dead near Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.

"The WCSO family is saddened to report that Adriana Davidson was found deceased a short time ago," the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Sunday.

According to a woman posting on a Howell-area Facebook group, the girl had previously attended school in Howell and was friends with her son. The woman said the girl moved after eighth grade.

According to the WCSO release, the girl's body was found near Pioneer's athletic field Sunday afternoon by a K-9 unit. The release said there was no indication of foul play. The Ann Arbor Police Department will be taking over the death investigation as the scene is within city limits, the release said.

Police began searching for the girl early Saturday after she was reported missing from Washtenaw County's Scio Township.

The Sheriff's Office said she last communicated with family abut 9 a.m. Friday while she was on her way to school. She was last seen by friends about 11 a.m. Friday outside the school.

When she did not return home family began attempting to locate her.

