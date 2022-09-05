Missing Waterbury girl found, police still looking for father

Waterbury police issued a missing persons report for a 5-year-old girl and her father on Monday morning — the daughter was found safe, police said, but her father is still missing.

Police issued a Silver Alert for 51-year-old Aric McCray and his 5-year-old daughter Arica McCray about 8 a.m. Monday.

The father and daughter were last seen at home about 1 p.m. Sunday when Arica’s mother left their house. When she arrived home about 6 p.m., they weren’t home. She called McCray, who told her he was at a park with their daughter and would be home soon, but he hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Police announced about 8:40 a.m. Monday that Arica McCray had been found safe, but that her father was still missing.

McCray is described as a six-foot tall Black man weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes and black dreadlocks. He drives a red 2000 Chevrolet Impala with the license plate AF39470 and has ties to New Haven and Brooklyn, New York, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at 203-574-6911.