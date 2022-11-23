Missing weapons, false records: Franklin Gun Shop owners plead guilty to federal charges

The owners of the Franklin Gun Shop were the subject of a years-long ATF investigation.

The owners of the Franklin Gun Shop pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges after investigators say they failed to account for hundreds of weapons and then falsified records to hide the missing guns.

Franklin residents Alan Hassler, 49, Brian Hassler, 52, and Michael Hassler, 45, who co-own the shop, all face charges of obstruction of justice and making false entries, a news release from the Middle District of Tennessee U.S. Attorney's Office said. They were charged in September after a federal regulatory inspection by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in 2016 when the ATF found numerous federal violations in record-keeping after an inspection, according to the release. A follow-up inspection in 2020 revealed hundreds of weapons were unaccounted for in the shop's records. The shop had more than 10,000 firearms in its inventory at that time.

Some of the weapons in question were found at the business over the next year, the release said. However, in July 2021, around 144 were still missing. Investigators later found a trail of falsified forms that tried to account for the missing guns.

“Proper record keeping is an essential requirement of all federal firearms licensees,” said U.S. Attorney Wildasin said in the release. “When the firearms record-keeping process breaks down, the resulting implications can be disastrous and hinder law enforcement’s ability to properly investigate gun crimes or keep firearms out of the hands of violent criminals and disqualified persons."

After the remaining 144 missing weapons were revealed in July 2021, the Hasslers handed over fraudulent documents to the ATF in an attempt to account for them, the release said.

Investigators said the Hasslers repeatedly added the missing weapons to previously completed, legitimate purchase forms to make it seem they were purchased in those original transactions. Interviews with the customers listed on those forms revealed they did not purchase the missing weapons. Several customers also showed ATF investigators original receipts that did not match up with the falsified forms, according to the release.

Marcus Watson, the Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Nashville Division, said the actions of the Hasslers reflected "intentional disregard of their known legal duty and with plain indifference to their legal obligations."

What happens now?

Alan, Brian and Michael Hassler agreed to three months of home detention and two years of supervised release. That will take effect if the court accepts their plea deal. The Hasslers also surrendered their federal firearms license and will complete an ATF audit.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert E. McGuire is the prosecutor in the case, which is being investigated by the ATF.

The Hasslers are set to be sentenced on May 25, 2023.

