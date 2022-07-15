He’s been missing for weeks — now man’s car discovered in remote area, NC officials say

A North Carolina man’s car has been located — but its owner still hasn’t been seen since June, officials say.

Gabriel Focaracci’s car was found Tuesday, July 12, according to a release from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. The 2004 Toyota Solara was located on Curtis Creek Road, a road off the Blue Ridge Parkway about 35 miles east of Asheville.

Focaracci, a 20-year-old from Asheville, was reported missing by his family after he didn’t show up to a concert with friends on June 26, according to a Facebook post from the Asheville Police Department. He was last seen June 24.

A neighbor’s Ring camera shows Focaracci leaving his house after shopping for groceries, Rochelle Focaracci, Gabe’s mother, told WLOS.

“It’s like he just fell off the face of the earth. We need to find him,” Rochelle Focaracci said. “I want him back. I want him home”

The mother said her son is on the autism spectrum, causing even more concern for the family.

“I’m just afraid that he’s somewhat gullible and he may have been trusting somebody,” Focaracci said. “Something has happened to him; somebody has harmed him. To us, there’s no other possibility, especially as all communication has stopped.”

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Focaracci’s safe return.

Gabriel Focaracci is 5’ 11”, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. If anyone has information about his disappearance, they can call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2237.

Still no sign of Ole Miss student days after disappearance, police say. What we know

Missing hiker’s shoes found along Oregon riverbank as search continues, cops say

Missing 14-year-old camper found dead after separating from dad, California cops say