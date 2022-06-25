Missing West Mifflin girl found, police say mother was arrested

Allegheny County police say a missing 13-year-old girl from West Mifflin has been found safely and her mother was arrested.

Police issued a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Tamir Lynn Nelson on Friday at around 11:45 p.m. after her father reported her missing from their home in West Mifflin.

Police asking for help finding missing 13-year-old girl last seen in West Mifflin

Police said they contacted the girl’s biological mother, Evelyn Liddell, while looking for her and that she told them that the girl was safe and with her in Las Vegas.

Allegheny County police began working with Las Vegas officers to confirm this information but were unable to.

Officers said that they they found the girl and Liddell at the 7100 block of Homewood. Nelson was taken back to her father and Liddell was arrested.

The district attorney’s office said that they will be charging Liddell with false reports to law enforcement, interference with custody of children, concealment of whereabouts of a child and obstruction. She is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

