A 12-year-old girl missing from Wichita Falls has been found and her 28-year-old male companion is in custody.

Krystelle Ward was located during a traffic stop just before 5 p.m. Tuesday in Navasota, northwest of Houston. She was with a man identified as Kyandrae Chretien of Houston. The traffic stop was on a car belonging to Chretien's grandmother.

Missing girl Krystelle Ward has been located.

Chretien was jailed for two outstanding warrants for Aggravated Sexual Assault.

Wichita Falls Police said in a news release, "A coordinated investigation is occurring between multiple law enforcement agencies in order to determine what occurred between Ward and Chretien while she was missing."

Ward was reported missing after she was last seen in the 1100 block of Harlan Street on the city's north side Saturday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Missing Wichita Falls girl found, male companion jailed