Missing Wichita man, 22, found dead near train tracks, police say

Wichita police are investigating after a man was found dead after being reported missing just hours earlier on Monday, police spokesman Trevor Macy said.

The man was identified as 22-year-old Daniel Studebaker of Wichita.

Police responded to a man-down call from a railroad worker around 2:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of S. Southeast Blvd. The railroad worker told 911 he had found a man lying face down near the train tracks, Macy said.

Authorities later identified and pronounced Studebaker dead at the scene. He had been reported missing just before noon on Monday, according to Macy.

This marks the second police investigation where a person was found dead on Monday. Macy said officers found the body of 63-year-old Lloyd Alexander in his home near downtown Wichita around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

An investigation into the cause of Studebaker’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.