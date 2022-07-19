Update: Missing Wilderville woman has been found

Jul. 19—Update, July 19: The Josephine County Sheriff's Office reported in an updated release that Jayme Murphy was located Tuesday morning. No further information was provided in the release.

Below is our original report:

The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman who lives in the Wilderville area.

The woman, Jayme Murphy, 33, was described as white, 5-feet-2 and 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Murphy was last seen Thursday, July 14, at her residence in the 100 block of Redland Drive in the Wilderville area, according to a news advisory issued Monday.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to call the Josephine County Sheriff's Office at 541-474-5123 and reference case #22001644.