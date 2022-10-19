Missing Wilson County teen found over weekend

Oct. 18—The 16-year-old girl from Wilson County that went missing over the weekend has been found and is safe.

An adult male believed to be involved in her disappearance was taken into custody.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for Aubrea Branham on Friday. When she went missing, there was no known description of the clothes that she might have been wearing. Included in the alert was information indicating that Branham was diagnosed with a medical condition.

At the time of the alert's release, authorities had reason to believe that Branham was with 35-year-old Hilarios Fuentes. When they found Branham, Fuentes was also taken into custody.

After the alert was sent, it did not take long to locate Branham, who was found in Murfreesboro on Saturday.

In a statement from the Wilson County Sheriff's Office public information office, a spokesperson for the department indicated that Branham was found and was "safe."

The same information conveyed that Fuentes was in custody.

Fuentes was wanted by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and solicitation of a minor.

Under Tennessee law, solicitation of a minor is defined as a person 18 years or older requesting, hiring, persuading, or inviting a minor to engage in sexual activity.

The law prohibits communication through various mediums, including the spoken word, electronic mail or internet services, and text or photo messages.