Missing Wilton man's body found on shore of Wilson Pond

Nov. 3—WILTON — The body of a missing local man was found Monday on the shore of Wilson Pond, off Lake Road.

Eric Winchester, 31, was reported missing Saturday evening by a family member who was concerned for his well-being.

"He was the kindest most loving man," his wife of 12 years, April Winchester, said. "Great father and my best friend. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone. He loved the ocean, he loved long walks, reading, and camping with his kids. His smile, laugh and presence will be missed by all who knew him. I'll love him forever and won't ever let his kids forget him."

She said her husband adopted her 22-year-old son as an adult and the three younger children together, ages, 7, 9 and 11.

Eric has suffered from chronic migraines and cluster headaches for the past six years. Nothing worked to take the pain away, she said.

Franklin County Lt. David Rackliffe conducted a K-9 track at the onset of the search without success, Police Chief Heidi Wilcox wrote Wednesday.

Wilton police officer Brian Lynch is the lead officer on the case.

Game wardens also assisted with another K-9 search Monday and were still in the area when police received a report of a body being found, Wilcox said.

His body was partially in the water and partially on shore.

Wilton Fire Rescue Department shut down the road so the body could be removed.

"It is a non-suspicious death," Wilcox said.

His body was sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the official cause of death.