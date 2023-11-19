Missing Winter Springs woman found dead in storage unit, sheriff’s office says

A missing Winter Springs woman was found dead inside an Apopka storage unit on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Shakeira Rucker’s body was found inside a unit at Self Storage on Wiggins Road, the sheriff’s office stated in an update posted to X late Saturday.

“Shakeira’s family was notified this evening. We grieve with them & our detectives are committed to bringing them justice in this case,” the post reads.

Earlier in the day, deputies had responded to the location, and are now treating Rucker’s death as a homicide case.

Rucker, 37, had been last seen on Nov. 11 leaving her Winter Springs home with her estranged husband Cory Hill, according to the Winter Springs Police Department.

Hill, 51, was booked into the Orange County Jail on Monday on multiple charges of attempted murder for a separate incident, but Rucker was not with him at the time.

The attempted murder charges arose from a Sunday confrontation at Holly Creek Road in Zellwood, where Hill allegedly approached a woman and her family and fired shots at them, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported.

Hill left the scene but was later arrested by Mount Dora police.

Sentinel staff writer Cristóbal Reyes contributed to this report.

