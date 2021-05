May 6—A Wiscasset man who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found safe.

Michael Pekich, 44, was last seen by his family on April 22, when we left his home for the Down East region to dig worms, officials said.

Pekich was driving a 2011 Jeep Patriot with a Maine lobster license plate 139-ABR. His last known location had been on April 23 in Ellsworth when he withdrew money from his bank account, police said.