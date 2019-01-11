Missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs found alive: What we know about how she escaped

Nearly three months after her parents were shot dead in their Wisconsin home and a nationwide search began to locate the missing 13-year-old girl, Jayme Closs has been found alive.

The girl described by friends as a "sweet and shy" middle schooler was found in a neighborhood in northwestern Wisconsin about an hour's drive from her home in Barron, Wisconsin.

"We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!" Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a statement posted to Facebook on Thursday night.

Here's what we know:

Where was Jayme found?

Jayme was found in the town of Gordon, Wisconsin, at 4:43 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Gordon is about 40 miles south of Lake Superior and about 65 miles north of Barron, Jayme’s hometown. The town is home to about 645 people in a heavily forested region where logging is the top industry. During the winter, many homes are left vacant.

How was she found?

Jayme escaped from a home in Gordon, approached a neighbor walking a dog and asked for help. The neighbor, retired social worker Jeanne Nutter, said Jayme appeared thin with matted hair but physically OK. Nutter took her to the nearby home of Peter Kasinskas, The Star Tribune of Minneapolis reports, saying “This is Jayme Closs! Call 911!” Kasinskas told the Tribune that Jayme didn't know where she was but believed she had been in the area for most of the last three months.

Did police capture her kidnapper?

Minutes after Jayme was found, authorities took a suspect into custody. Authorities blocked all streets leading to a cabin in Eau Claire Acres Circle Thursday night, The Star Tribune reports.

What is her family saying?

Jeff Closs, Jayme’s uncle, told KARE-TV, in Minneapolis, that the family is in shock.