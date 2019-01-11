Missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs found alive: What we know about how she escaped

Nearly three months after her parents were shot dead in their Wisconsin home and a nationwide search began to locate the missing 13-year-old girl, Jayme Closs has been found alive.
The girl described by friends as a "sweet and shy" middle schooler was found in a neighborhood in northwestern Wisconsin about an hour's drive from her home in Barron, Wisconsin.
"We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!" Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a statement posted to Facebook on Thursday night.
Here's what we know:
Where was Jayme found?
Jayme was found in the town of Gordon, Wisconsin, at 4:43 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Gordon is about 40 miles south of Lake Superior and about 65 miles north of Barron, Jayme’s hometown. The town is home to about 645 people in a heavily forested region where logging is the top industry. During the winter, many homes are left vacant.
#RECOVERED— NCMEC (@MissingKids) January 11, 2019
NCMEC is overjoyed by the news that 13–year-old Jayme Closs from Barron, Wisconsin, has been located ALIVE after nearly 3 months, according to law enforcement
We applaud @bcsheriff and Douglas County Sheriff for their exhaustive search to bring her home! #Hope💛 pic.twitter.com/SuYwt4ePxp
How was she found?
Jayme escaped from a home in Gordon, approached a neighbor walking a dog and asked for help. The neighbor, retired social worker Jeanne Nutter, said Jayme appeared thin with matted hair but physically OK. Nutter took her to the nearby home of Peter Kasinskas, The Star Tribune of Minneapolis reports, saying “This is Jayme Closs! Call 911!” Kasinskas told the Tribune that Jayme didn't know where she was but believed she had been in the area for most of the last three months.
More: Jayme Closs is 'traumatized,' woman who helped Wisconsin teen to safety says
Did police capture her kidnapper?
Minutes after Jayme was found, authorities took a suspect into custody. Authorities blocked all streets leading to a cabin in Eau Claire Acres Circle Thursday night, The Star Tribune reports.
More: Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs found alive after being missing for nearly three months
What is her family saying?
Jeff Closs, Jayme’s uncle, told KARE-TV, in Minneapolis, that the family is in shock.
"We thought it was going to be a different ending and we’re so happy that you know, hopefully she’s OK," he told the station on Thursday.
Jayme's aunt, Kelly Engelhardt told KARE she's prayed for this moment "every single day."
Jayme was taken to a local hospital Thursday night and reunited with family.
More: Jayme Closs found safe: A timeline of events
Elizabeth Smart calls it a 'miracle'
Elizabeth Smart, an outspoken advocate on kidnapping after her much publicized captivity in 2002 shook the nation, called it a miracle Friday that Jayme was found alive.
Smart posted on Instagram: "What a brave, strong, and powerful survivor!!!! No matter what may unfold in her story let’s all try to remember that this young woman has SURVIVED and whatever other details may surface the most important will still remain that she is alive."
More: Elizabeth Smart: 'What a miracle!!! Jayme Closs has been found'
How long has she been missing?
Jayme has been missing since Oct. 15. Around 1 a.m. that day, police received a 911 call that led them to the Closs home, where parents James, 56, and Denise Closs, 46, were dead from gunshot wounds. Jayme was gone and there weren't any solid leads on her whereabouts. Police believed she was at the house when her parents were killed. Hours later, local authorities said the girl was in danger and asked the public for help finding her. An Amber Alert was also issued.
Previously reported: 911 call log reveals new details in disappearance of Jayme Closs
Previously reported: Wisconsin girl missing 4 days: What we know about Jayme Closs' disappearance and her parents' death
What do we know about Jayme's last three months?
Authorities did not offer details on the investigation Thursday night. The FBI and Wisconsin's Division of Criminal Investigation are working with local authorities on the case. A press conference is scheduled for Friday morning.
Start the day smarter: Get USA TODAY's Daily Briefing in your inbox every morning.
Contributing: Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Haley BeMiller, Green Bay Press-Gazette. Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs found alive: What we know about how she escaped