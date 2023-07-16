Missing Alabama Woman Carlee Russell Is Found Alive

Hoover Police Department

A 25-year-old woman who vanished two days ago after calling 911 from a highway in Hoover, Alabama, has been found alive.

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell returned to her home late Saturday and was subsequently taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Hoover Police Department announced. Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said she was alone when she arrived back home.

No further details were immediately available on what happened to Russell, who was feared abducted due to the strange circumstances of her disappearance. It was also not clear where she had spent the past two days.

“Additional information will be provided when it becomes available,” police said in a statement.

Russell was driving home from work on I-459 South on Thursday night when she phoned dispatchers at around 9:34 p.m. to report a toddler walking on the side of the interstate, according to the Hoover Police Department. Police said she checked on the child and called a family member—but her voice suddenly stopped.

Her mother, Talitha Russell, confirmed to reporters that Carlee Russell was on the phone with her brother’s girlfriend at the time that all contact was lost. Upon arrival, officers found no sign of Carlee Russell or a child, although they located her vehicle and some of her belongings nearby.

WVTM-13 reported that family heard Carlee Russell scream and drop her phone while still on the line, and her parents have said they fear the toddler was used as “bait” to lure their daughter out of her car.

“My son’s girlfriend heard her asking the child, ‘Are you OK? She never heard the child say anything but then she heard our daughter scream,’’ Talitha Russell was quoted telling local media. “All you hear on her phone is background noise from the interstate.”

Talitha Russell said officials discovered that Carlee Russell’s car door was open and her phone, wig, and hat were on the ground. Her Apple Watch and AirPods were also in her purse, she shared.

Her family had told The Daily Beast they were worried that her “big heart” played a part in her disappearance.

“She’s our baby girl. She’s full of life. She’s a hard worker. She’s thoughtful. She has a big heart, which is kind of why we’re in this situation right now—because of her big heart,” Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell’s father, Carlos Russell, told The Daily Beast on Saturday evening. “She’s smart. She’s a fighter. She means the world to us.”

Hoover Police Lieutenant Daniel Lowe told reporters at a press conference on Friday that police were investigating “every possibility” and “certainly leaving nothing off the table.”

“We want to thank the public, our community, and everyone and every organization that has reached out to us to provide us that support. It’s been absolutely phenomenal,” Carlos Russell said. “We can’t give enough praises to the volunteers who have came out to deal with the weather to pound the pavement, to knock on doors, to show flyers, and try to keep the word out with Carlee.”

