Missing woman’s body found dismembered after husband killed her, Pennsylvania cops say

A 55-year-old woman who was reported missing in October was killed and dismembered by her husband of 30 years, Pennsylvania authorities said.

Stephen Capaldi, who a grand jury said was having “an emotional and sexual affair” for six months with another woman, killed his wife as she was sleeping on Oct. 10, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said on Thursday, Dec. 15.

He is accused of strangling Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi, then smothering her with a pillow.

“He then moved his wife’s body from the master bedroom to a back bedroom and then the basement, where he dismembered her and disposed of her remains on Oct. 12,” Weintraub said in a news release.

Beth Capaldi’s daughter reported her as missing the same day she was dismembered, the district attorney said.

When the daughter told her father she would be contacting police about her mother’s disappearance, he replied, “Do what you think you have to do,” according to the grand jury report.

The daughter described her mother’s disappearance as uncharacteristic. She said “it was extremely unlike her not to reach out” to her and to leave behind her mother, who was in a nearby nursing home, according to the grand jury report.

Stephen Capaldi was interviewed for the first time on Oct, 12, telling Bucks County detectives that he believed “his wife of 30 years left on her own accord and that he had no idea where she could be,” the grand jury said.

But investigators said they learned he was not being truthful. Capaldi surrendered his phone to police, and detectives found he had searched the following phrases on the internet:

▪ how to get away with murder

▪ how to delete Facebook messages

▪ can you avoid police detection by turning off your phone

▪ can a polygraph be skewed

▪ how to control your dark impulses

▪ how to disappear and never be found

Detectives said Stephen Capaldi later admitted to killing his wife and led them to where he disposed of her body.

Some of her remains were tossed in a dumpster and on Nov. 5, he buried more remains along the shoreline of the Delaware River in Delaware County, Weintraub said.

The remains buried on the shore were uncovered on Dec. 9, the district attorney said.

Stephen Capaldi was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, among other charges.

Weintraub said he anticipated that Capaldi will plead guilty to the charges and be sentenced for 20 to 40 years in prison.

“The grand jury extends its most sincere sympathy to the victim’s family and hopes that Elizabeth’s Capaldi’s remains can be brought back to them, and that they may one day find peace,” the grand jury said. “We also hope that Stephen Capaldi, given his deceit and total lack of remorse, remains incarcerated for the rest of his natural-born life.”

Bucks County is a part of the Philadelphia metro area.

