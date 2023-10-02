Missing woman’s body found, Georgia police say. Now her boyfriend is arrested

A Georgia woman’s body was found days after she vanished, police said.

Now her boyfriend has been arrested.

Brandon Wineinger, 43, faces charges including kidnapping and burglary in connection with the disappearance of Aimee Lafakis, 48, according to the Brookhaven Police Department.

It comes after Lafakis’ remains were found Sunday, Oct. 1, in neighboring Gwinnett County. Investigators said she was last seen Sept. 28, and family members reported her missing the next day.

Police said Lafakis’ cause of death is under investigation.

A tip led detectives to a wooded area in Dacula,nearly 30 miles from Brookhaven.

Investigators questioned Lafakis’ boyfriend, later identified as Wineinger, about her disappearance and said he made multiple statements that “were proven to be false.”

He was booked into jail on charges of giving false statements, tampering with evidence, kidnapping and burglary. He also faces a charge of concealing the death of another in Gwinnett County, police said.

Authorities didn’t release additional details, and there may be additional charges, police said.

Dacula is 40 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

