Missing woman’s body found in Osceola County lake, police say

Rescue officials in Osceola County have recovered the body of a missing woman in East Lake Tohopekaliga following a 10-hour search that began in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the St. Cloud Police Department said.

The body of 63-year-old Elizabeth Mathis, who lives near the lake and was reported missing by her family Tuesday, was recovered Wednesday afternoon, according to a social media post from the police department.

Police said the search began on the southern shore of East Lake Tohopekaliga, after law enforcement officials found her car the night before parked at the city marina parking lot.

The search team, made of up St. Cloud police in addition to officials from the St. Cloud Fire Rescue Department, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife, closed the St. Cloud Marina boat ramp to search for Mathis, the police department said.

The search team used boats, helicopters and airboats to look for Mathis.

Her body was discovered around 11:30 a.m., just north of Chisholm Park, along the eastern portion of the lake, police said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a cause of death at a later time.

The St. Cloud Police Department said they do not suspect Mathis to be a victim of a crime or foul play.

The St. Cloud Marina boat ramp was reopened Wednesday after Mathis’ body was recovered.

