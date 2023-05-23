Missing woman’s body found in sunken vehicle at bottom of bayou, Louisiana cops say

A 56-year-old woman previously reported missing died after veering off a highway, Louisiana police said.

St. Martinville resident Connie Bourque was reported missing on May 19 and involved in a fatal crash around 12:30 p.m. on May 21, Louisiana State Police said in a news release.

Bourque was heading east along Louisiana Highway 352 in St. Martin Parish when she veered off the road to the right for unknown reasons, the release said.

After she left the road, Bourque crashed into a “large bayou” near the highway and sank in her vehicle, a 2018 Hyundai Sonata, police said.

Emergency officials pulled her vehicle out of the bayou and recovered her body, the release said. Bourque was not properly wearing a seat belt during the incident, police said.

The crash is under investigation, according to state police.

St. Martinville is about 15 miles southeast of Lafayette.

