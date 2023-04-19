Missing woman’s car with dog inside found near home as search continues, NV cops say

A missing woman’s car was found with her dog and “some of her personal belongings” inside, a Nevada sheriff said.

Nike Antonia Riess, 30, of Stagecoach was last seen the evening of April 17 and reported missing the following day, the Lyon County Sheriff’s office said in an April 19 news release posted to Facebook.

A search and rescue team found Riess’ car, which had “heavy damage,” on a dirt road about 2 miles from her home the afternoon of April 18, the sheriff’s office said.

Ground search efforts continued until dusk, deputies said. An aerial search continued through the night.

Riess was still missing the morning of April 19, according to the sheriff’s office.

Riess is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds, deputies said. She has brown hair and blue eyes.›

Anyone who knows where Riess may be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-463-6620.

Stagecoach is about 40 miles southeast of Reno.

