Missing woman’s car found 200 miles away. Now a body is found in cornfield, MN cops say

A body was discovered during the search for a 60-year-old woman who went missing after leaving her Minnesota home, authorities say.

Beth Super was last seen alive at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, when she left her Flensburg home driving a Ford Focus, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Flensburg is about 105 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Super never arrived at her intended location in a neighboring county, authorities said.

On Sunday afternoon, a Ford Focus believed to be Super’s was found abandoned in Neilsville, 200 miles from where she last seen, the sheriff’s office said. At the time, Super remained missing.

Sheriff’s officials said Monday a woman’s body was found in a cornfield near where the car was discovered.

Deputies did not say if the body had been confirmed as Super’s. The woman’s identification and cause of death will be determined in an autopsy.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, adding there is no threat to the public.

Anyone who saw Super or her vehicle Saturday is asked to contact authorities at 218-281-0431.

