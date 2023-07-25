Missing woman’s car was found with unresponsive driver at Anson County DMV

A car belonging to a woman reported missing from Charlotte was being driven by someone else when troopers found it, according to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers said they found an unresponsive man on July 18 in the parking lot of the Anson County DMV office. He was taken to a local hospital and the car he was driving was left at the DMV, deputies said.

The next day, Allisha Watts was reported missing to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Family members told police she was last seen on July 16 in Charlotte.

PREVIOUS: Missing woman’s SUV found in Anson County, CMPD says

Channel 9 learned Watts, 39, of Moore County, was last seen leaving a home on Pamela Lorraine Drive in University City.

Then on July 20, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office learned about Watts’ missing person report. They also learned that the car at the DMV office was registered to her.

Deputies searched the car and the surrounding area for Watts but were unable to find her.

The car was towed to CMPD for processing.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Watts to call them, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, or CMPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Missing woman’s SUV found in Anson County, CMPD says)



