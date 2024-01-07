Missing woman’s car tag read an hour away from where she was last reported

A woman’s car tag was spotted an hour away from where she told her family she was going, and CMPD is asking for help finding her.

Virginia May Oates, 70, was last seen on Saturday as she left her family’s residence in the 6000 block of Raintree Way.

CMPD says she was in a 2010 black Toyota Corolla with the North Carolina license tag ZF-1579.

The North Carolina Center for Missing and Endangered Persons says she was heading to a McDonald’s at 1201 W Sugar Creek, but her car tag was read in Mocksville, one hour away around 1:12 a.m. Sunday.

Her family says she may have been trying to go to her residence in the 100 block of Kornegary Dr in Dudley, N.C. This location is almost three hours away from where her car was spotted.

The Wayne County sheriff did not find her there.

CMPD says Oates may have a cognitive impairment.

She is a Black woman with hair-length black hair, standing 5 feet tall.

She was wearing a pink jogger suit, denim Bank of America bucket hat, and Sketcher shoes when she left.

