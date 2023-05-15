Missing woman’s dismembered remains found in two Georgia counties; victim’s husband arrested

A Georgia man accused of killing his wife and dismembering her remains was arrested on Friday after the woman’s remains were found at a hunting club, authorities said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Nicholas James Kassotis, 40, of Savannah, also known as Nicholas Killian James Stark, was arrested in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and removal of body parts from the scene of death or dismemberment, the GBI said.

Officials were able to determine the woman’s body had been placed on the land of a hunting club in Liberty and McIntosh counties sometime after Nov. 18. The body was found on Dec. 2. Additional remains were found within a 3-mile radius on the hunting club property,

TRENDING STORIES:

Agents say they were able to interview Mindi Kassotis’ family members and take samples of their DNA to confirm her identity.

At the time of her death, Mindi Kassotis was living in Savannah with her husband, 40-year-old Nicholas James Kassotis. Nicholas Kassotis also went by the name Nicholas Killian James Stark.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Nicholas Kassotis was arrested in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania on Friday and charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and removal of body parts from scene of death or dismemberment.

He is currently being held in the Lancaster County Prison and is waiting to be extradited to Georgia.

IN OTHER NEWS: