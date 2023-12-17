UPDATE: Missing woman found

Dec. 17—UPDATE, 1:40 p.m. Missing woman located in Frostburg and being checked by medical personnel.

FROSTBURG — First responders are searching the Frostburg area for an elderly dementia patient, who was last seen in the city's West End Sunday morning.

The 82-year-old woman, Janet Lee Asbury, apparently left a High Street home between 5 and 7:30 a.m., according to a release from the Frostburg Police Department. She was on foot and was reportedly wearing a light blue shirt with dark blue pants and walks with a stoop. She is not from Frostburg, police said.

Tracking dogs and Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter are part of the search as well as the county's Wilderness Rescue Team and numerous volunteer fire companies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or Frostburg Police at 301-689-3000.