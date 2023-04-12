A missing woman was found alive inside a Jeep submerged in a Texas lake

A missing woman was discovered alive after a fisherman spotted her submerged Jeep in an East Texas lake, authorities said.

The fisherman saw the vehicle Friday morning near a boat ramp in Lake o’ the Pines, 70 miles northwest of Shreveport, Louisiana, and reported it to authorities, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

As deputies and a wrecker service were preparing to remove the vehicle from the water, they saw a woman inside it who was moving, the sheriff’s office said.

Two men rescue a woman from a submerged Jeep on the south side of Lake o’ the Pines in south west Marion County, Texas, on April 7, 2023. (Marion County Sheriff Office via Facebook)

The woman, who was not publicly identified, was rescued and taken to a local hospital.

Images published by the sheriff's office showed two men pulling someone out of the water and into a small boat. A small section of the Jeep's roof is visible above the water.

Authorities later determined the woman had been reported missing by police in nearby Longview, Texas, the sheriff's office said.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com