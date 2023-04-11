Missing woman found alive in vehicle submerged in Texas lake

In what authorities are regarding as a miracle, a Texas woman was found alive in a vehicle that was discovered submerged in a lake two days after she was reported missing.

The woman had been reported missing since 5 April by the police department of Longview, Texas, according to a statement from the local Marion county sheriff’s office that was posted to Facebook.

On 7 April, a local fisher spotted a black Jeep almost completely submerged and called local authorities.

“He reported observing a black Jeep submerged about 40 feet from the Woody’s camp boat ramp,” said the Marion county sheriff’s office’s statement.

Pictures of the wreck posted by the Marion county sheriff office show only the roof of the Jeep visible.

Local authorities arrived to the scene with a recovery crew and managed to pull the Jeep out.

But while police were removing the car from the water, authorities noticed someone was inside and moving.

“With the assistance of the wrecker service, fisherman, and Marion county deputies, a female was safely rescued from the submerged Jeep,” wrote the sheriff’s office.

Authorities later determined that the woman found in the Jeep was the same woman who was reported missing.

Commenters took to social media to share how incredible the rescue was.

“God is working on this Good Friday,” wrote one user, invoking the name for the day which is annually two days before Easter, when Christians commemorate Jesus’s crucifixion.

“Glad the fisherman saw it. Hopefully all will go well,” another user commented.

Local paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to an area hospital for further treatment in unknown condition.