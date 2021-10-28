Missing woman found at bank

Oct. 28—A Lebanon woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued just after midnight Wednesday walked into her bank this morning, dressed in all black and a face mask, police said.

Sandra Breedlove, 80, left The Waters of Lebanon nursing facility on Perry Worth Road through a window Wednesday night and walked to the home of a friend in Lebanon, where she spent the night, Lebanon Police Sgt. Ryan Williamson said.

"She got up this morning, needed some money and went to the bank," Williamson said. "The bank staff recognized her from the Silver Alert and called police."

She had last been seen in her room at 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to police records. Police checked her home on the north side of Lebanon, her childhood home, and other places she was likely to go. A K-9 tracked her scent around a pond near The Waters, and police searched the Boone County Fairgrounds on foot and with a drone during the night.

Breedlove was unhurt when she was found.

"She was safe all night," Williamson said. "She was wearing all black and a mask, so I think she had planned it."

Williamson said the mask was a COVID-19-type mask.